Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:11 AM IST Livemint
BritanniaPremium
Britannia

In the current session, Britannia's open price was 4538.95, with a high of 4595 and a low of 4510.45.

Britannia's stock opened at 4538.95 and closed at 4530.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4595 while the low was 4510.45. The company's market capitalization was 110,292.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 4680 while the 52-week low was 3156.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10445 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:11:32 AM IST

Britannia trading at ₹4578.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹4530.3

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a BSE volume of 10445 shares and closed at a price of 4530.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout