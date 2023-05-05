Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint
Britannia

In the current session, Britannia's open price was 4538.95, with a high of 4595 and a low of 4510.45.

Britannia's stock opened at 4538.95 and closed at 4530.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4595 while the low was 4510.45. The company's market capitalization was 110,292.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 4680 while the 52-week low was 3156.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10445 shares.

05 May 2023, 08:11 AM IST Britannia trading at ₹4578.95, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹4530.3

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a BSE volume of 10445 shares and closed at a price of 4530.3.

