Britannia Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Britannia stock price went up today, 05 Oct 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 4498.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4539 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4509.75 and closed at 4498.6. The highest price reached during the day was 4540.6, while the lowest price was 4467.95. The market capitalization of Britannia was 109330.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5268.55, and the 52-week low was 3690.9. A total of 7629 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4498.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia BSE recorded a volume of 7629 shares with a closing price of 4498.6.

