Britannia Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4509.75 and closed at ₹4498.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4540.6, while the lowest price was ₹4467.95. The market capitalization of Britannia was ₹109330.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low was ₹3690.9. A total of 7629 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.