Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 4485.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4491.35 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4473.7 and closed at 4485.05. The stock's highest price for the day was 4495.45, while the lowest price was 4450. The company's market capitalization is 108,182.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55, and its 52-week low is 3555. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 7792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:35 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4485.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7792. The closing price for the shares was 4485.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.