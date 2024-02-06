Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 5120.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5179.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia Stock Price Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 5164.95 and closed at 5146.6. The highest price reached during the day was 5237.2, while the lowest price was 5080. The company's market capitalization stands at 123,147.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5386.25, and the 52-week low is 4154. The stock had a trading volume of 3710 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5179.85, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹5120.7

The current stock price of Britannia is 5179.85, which represents a 1.16% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 59.15.

06 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia closed at ₹5146.6 on last trading day

Based on the data from the last day, Britannia had a trading volume of 3710 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 5146.6.

