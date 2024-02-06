Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹5164.95 and closed at ₹5146.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5237.2, while the lowest price was ₹5080. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹123,147.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5386.25, and the 52-week low is ₹4154. The stock had a trading volume of 3710 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
