Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 4548.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4550.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open and close prices were both 4528.9. The stock had a high of 4581 and a low of 4525.55. The market capitalization of Britannia was 109,548.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5268.55, while the 52-week low was 3710.35. The BSE volume for Britannia was 34,066 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4550.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹4548.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4550.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has risen by 2 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4528.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were 34,066 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 4,528.9.

