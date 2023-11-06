Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open and close prices were both ₹4528.9. The stock had a high of ₹4581 and a low of ₹4525.55. The market capitalization of Britannia was ₹109,548.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low was ₹3710.35. The BSE volume for Britannia was 34,066 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is ₹4550.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.04, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has risen by 2 points.
On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were 34,066 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹4,528.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!