Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day Boosts Stocks

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was ₹4569.95 and the close price was ₹4532.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹4569.95 and the low was ₹4500.4. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently ₹109,221.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3690.9. The BSE volume for Britannia on this day was 5256 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4534.5 with a net change of 1.65, which represents a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
