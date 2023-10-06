Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day Boosts Stocks

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 4532.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4534.5 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was 4569.95 and the close price was 4532.85. The stock's high for the day was 4569.95 and the low was 4500.4. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently 109,221.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The BSE volume for Britannia on this day was 5256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4534.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹4532.85

The current price of Britannia stock is 4534.5 with a net change of 1.65, which represents a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4532.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5256. The closing price for the shares was 4532.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.