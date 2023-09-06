Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars as Trading Takes Off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 4515.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4535.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 4508, close price was 4505.1, high was 4539.25, low was 4487.85. The market capitalization was 108754.44 crore. The 52-week high was 5268.55 and the 52-week low was 3555. The BSE volume was 4416 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4535.85, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹4515.6

Britannia stock is currently priced at 4535.85, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 20.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

06 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months-8.41%
6 Months4.52%
YTD4.82%
1 Year23.27%
06 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4515.1, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹4505.1

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4515.1 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 10. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.22% and has had a net increase of 10 points.

06 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4505.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 4416 shares, with a closing price of 4505.1.

