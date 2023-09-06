Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars as Trading Takes Off

On the last day, Britannia's open price was ₹4508, close price was ₹4505.1, high was ₹4539.25, low was ₹4487.85. The market capitalization was ₹108754.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3555. The BSE volume was 4416 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Britannia stock is currently priced at ₹4535.85, with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 20.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|-8.41%
|6 Months
|4.52%
|YTD
|4.82%
|1 Year
|23.27%
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4515.1 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 10. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.22% and has had a net increase of 10 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 4416 shares, with a closing price of ₹4505.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!