Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST

Britannia stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -2.26 %. The stock closed at 4798.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4689.65 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4790 and closed at 4790.05. The stock had a high of 4830 and a low of 4769.25. The market capitalization of Britannia is 115,689.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4689.65, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹4798.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4689.65. There has been a percent change of -2.26, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -108.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 108.6.

Click here for Britannia Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:32 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4684.35, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹4798.25

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4684.35 with a percent change of -2.37 and a net change of -113.9. This means that the stock has dropped by 2.37% and the value has decreased by 113.9.

07 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4701, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹4798.25

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4701, with a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -97.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.03% and has dropped by 97.25.

07 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4697.7, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹4798.25

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4697.7 with a percent change of -2.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.1% compared to its previous value. The net change is -100.55, indicating a decrease of 100.55 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Britannia stock has experienced a decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4709.25, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹4798.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 4709.25. It has experienced a percent change of -1.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -89.0, meaning that the stock has decreased by 89.0.

Click here for Britannia Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4716.55, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹4798.25

The stock price of Britannia currently stands at 4716.55, with a percent change of -1.7. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.7%. The net change in the stock price is -81.7, meaning it has decreased by 81.7.

07 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4783.6, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹4798.25

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4783.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.31. This translates to a net change of -14.65 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4803, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹4790.05

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4803 with a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 12.95, which means the stock has gained 12.95 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen a positive movement in its price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4790.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 10,651. The closing price of each share was 4,790.05.

