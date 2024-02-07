Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Negative Trading Session

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at ₹5179.85 and closed at ₹5120.7. The stock reached a high of ₹5179.85 and a low of ₹4994.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹120,583.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5386.25 and ₹4154, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6707 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹5006.2 with a percent change of -2.24%. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -114.5, indicating a decrease of ₹114.5 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Britannia stock is currently experiencing a downward trend.
