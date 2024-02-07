Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 5120.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5006.2 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia Stock Price Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 5179.85 and closed at 5120.7. The stock reached a high of 5179.85 and a low of 4994.55. The market capitalization of the company is 120,583.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5386.25 and 4154, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 6707 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5006.2 with a percent change of -2.24%. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -114.5, indicating a decrease of 114.5 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that Britannia stock is currently experiencing a downward trend.

