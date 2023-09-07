Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at a price of ₹4515 and closed at ₹4515.6. The stock had a high of ₹4589.55 and a low of ₹4502.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,061.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5268.55 and ₹3555 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Britannia was 44,204 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4569.35, which represents a net change of 53.75 and a percent change of 1.19. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% from the previous trading session.
