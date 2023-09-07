Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 4515.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4569.35 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at a price of 4515 and closed at 4515.6. The stock had a high of 4589.55 and a low of 4502.5. The market capitalization of the company is 110,061.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5268.55 and 3555 respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Britannia was 44,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4569.35, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹4515.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4569.35, which represents a net change of 53.75 and a percent change of 1.19. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% from the previous trading session.

07 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4515.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 44,204. The closing price for the shares was 4,515.6.

