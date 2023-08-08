Britannia Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 4798.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4659.65 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4775.6 and closed at ₹4798.25. The stock reached a high of ₹4810.3 and a low of ₹4620. The market capitalization of the company is ₹112236.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5268.55 and ₹3555 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 35599 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:00:42 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4798.25 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, a total of 35,599 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,798.25.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!