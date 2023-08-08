comScore
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 4798.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4659.65 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4775.6 and closed at 4798.25. The stock reached a high of 4810.3 and a low of 4620. The market capitalization of the company is 112236.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5268.55 and 3555 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 35599 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:00:42 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4798.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, a total of 35,599 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,798.25.

