Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Soar to New Heights

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹5115.1 and closed at ₹5006.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹5180, while the lowest was ₹4930.85. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹122,361.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5386.25, and the 52-week low is ₹4154. A total of 23,814 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Britannia.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹5080. There has been a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 73.8, which suggests that the stock has gained 73.8 points.
