Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Soar to New Heights

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 5006.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5080 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia Stock Price Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 5115.1 and closed at 5006.2. The highest price reached during the day was 5180, while the lowest was 4930.85. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 122,361.09 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5386.25, and the 52-week low is 4154. A total of 23,814 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Britannia.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5080, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹5006.2

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5080. There has been a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 73.8, which suggests that the stock has gained 73.8 points.

08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5006.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,814. The closing price for the day was 5006.2.

