LIVE UPDATES

Britannia's stocks plunge in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:19 AM IST Livemint
BritanniaPremium
Britannia

Britannia's open price for the current session was 4654.95, with a high of 4700.35 and a low of 4604.75.

Britannia's open price on the last day was 4654.95 while the close price was 4623.9. The high price was recorded at 4700.35 and the low price at 4618.55. The market capitalization of the company stood at 111,534.06 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 4680 and the 52-week low at 3156.1. On the BSE, a volume of 7814 shares were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:19:16 AM IST

Britannia trading at ₹4615, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹4623.9

As of the latest update, the price of Britannia stock is 4615, with a net change of -8.9 and a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight dip in the stock value.

08 May 2023, 11:10:59 AM IST

Britannia trading at ₹4610.2, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹4623.9

The current stock price for Britannia is 4610.2. The percent change has decreased by 0.3%, resulting in a net change of -13.7.

08 May 2023, 10:58:25 AM IST

Britannia closed at ₹4623.9 yesterday

On the last day, Britannia BSE recorded a volume of 7818 shares with a closing price of 4623.9.

