Britannia's stocks plunge in today's trading

Britannia's open price on the last day was ₹4654.95 while the close price was ₹4623.9. The high price was recorded at ₹4700.35 and the low price at ₹4618.55. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹111,534.06 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 4680 and the 52-week low at 3156.1. On the BSE, a volume of 7814 shares were traded.

Britannia trading at ₹4615, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹4623.9 As of the latest update, the price of Britannia stock is ₹4615, with a net change of -8.9 and a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight dip in the stock value. Share Via

Britannia trading at ₹4610.2, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹4623.9 The current stock price for Britannia is ₹4610.2. The percent change has decreased by 0.3%, resulting in a net change of -13.7. Share Via

Britannia closed at ₹4623.9 yesterday On the last day, Britannia BSE recorded a volume of 7818 shares with a closing price of ₹4623.9. Share Via