Britannia's stocks plunge in today's trading

Britannia's open price on the last day was ₹4654.95 while the close price was ₹4623.9. The high price was recorded at ₹4700.35 and the low price at ₹4618.55. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹111,534.06 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 4680 and the 52-week low at 3156.1. On the BSE, a volume of 7814 shares were traded.