Fri Sep 08 2023 10:15:16
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day Boosts British Economy
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day Boosts British Economy

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 4529.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4543.3 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4575.05 and closed at 4569.35. The stock reached a high of 4589.95 and a low of 4521 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 109,103.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 9591.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:09:10 AM IST

Britannia September futures opened at 4484.5 as against previous close of 4555.1

Britannia is currently trading at a spot price of 4539. The bid price stands at 4562.55, while the offer price is 4564.95. The bid quantity is 200, and the offer quantity is 400. The open interest for Britannia is 2156000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:08:57 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4543.3, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹4529.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4543.3, which represents a 0.3% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 13.7.

Click here for Britannia Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:41:46 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4534.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4529.6

As of the current data, Britannia stock is priced at 4534.1. There has been a 0.1% change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.5.

08 Sep 2023, 09:35:57 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:33:21 AM IST

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months-11.86%
6 Months5.57%
YTD5.18%
1 Year23.52%
08 Sep 2023, 09:01:48 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4529.6, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹4569.35

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4529.6, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -39.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and has seen a decrease of 39.75.

08 Sep 2023, 08:13:24 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4569.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 9,591 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 4,569.35.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
