Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day Boosts British Economy

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4575.05 and closed at ₹4569.35. The stock reached a high of ₹4589.95 and a low of ₹4521 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹109,103.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 9591. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Britannia September futures opened at 4484.5 as against previous close of 4555.1 Britannia is currently trading at a spot price of 4539. The bid price stands at 4562.55, while the offer price is 4564.95. The bid quantity is 200, and the offer quantity is 400. The open interest for Britannia is 2156000.

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4543.3, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹4529.6 The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4543.3, which represents a 0.3% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 13.7.

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4534.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹4529.6 As of the current data, Britannia stock is priced at ₹4534.1. There has been a 0.1% change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.5.

Britannia share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.41% 3 Months -11.86% 6 Months 5.57% YTD 5.18% 1 Year 23.52%

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4529.6, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹4569.35 The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4529.6, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -39.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and has seen a decrease of ₹39.75.

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4569.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 9,591 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,569.35.