Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day Boosts British Economy

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4575.05 and closed at ₹4569.35. The stock reached a high of ₹4589.95 and a low of ₹4521 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹109,103.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 9591.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.