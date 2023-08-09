Britannia Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 4659.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4604.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4644.95 and closed at ₹4659.65. The stock reached a high of ₹4680.65 and a low of ₹4596.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹110,896.97 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹5268.55 and a 52-week low of ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 10587.
09 Aug 2023, 08:02:52 AM IST
