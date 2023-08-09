comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 4659.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4604.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4644.95 and closed at 4659.65. The stock reached a high of 4680.65 and a low of 4596.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is 110,896.97 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 5268.55 and a 52-week low of 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 10587.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:02:52 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4659.65 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 10,587 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,659.65.

