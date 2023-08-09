Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 4659.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4604.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4644.95 and closed at 4659.65. The stock reached a high of 4680.65 and a low of 4596.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is 110,896.97 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 5268.55 and a 52-week low of 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 10587.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4659.65 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 10,587 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,659.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.