Britannia Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹5100.6 and closed at ₹5077.05. The stock had a high of ₹5110.15 and a low of ₹4834.2. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹117329.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5386.25 and the 52-week low is ₹4154. The BSE volume for Britannia was 15735 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5077.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,735. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,077.05.