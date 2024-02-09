Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -4.06 %. The stock closed at 5077.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4871.1 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia Stock Price Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 5100.6 and closed at 5077.05. The stock had a high of 5110.15 and a low of 4834.2. The market capitalization of Britannia is 117329.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5386.25 and the 52-week low is 4154. The BSE volume for Britannia was 15735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5077.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,735. The closing price for the stock was 5,077.05.

