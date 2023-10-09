Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 4537.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4515.5 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4510.05 and closed at 4529.55. The highest price reached during the day was 4545.7, while the lowest price was 4510.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is 109,188.01 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 5268.55 and a low of 3690.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2074.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4530.0 as against previous close of 4543.9

Britannia stock is currently trading at a spot price of 4520. The bid price is 4537.6, and the offer price is 4542.0. The offer quantity is 200 shares, and the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for Britannia stock is 1861000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4515.5, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹4537.55

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4515.5, with a percent change of -0.49 and a net change of -22.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4533.1, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹4529.55

The current stock price of Britannia is 4533.1. There has been a 0.08% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.55.

09 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4529.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Britannia shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2074 shares. The closing price for the shares was 4529.55.

