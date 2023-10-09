Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4510.05 and closed at ₹4529.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4545.7, while the lowest price was ₹4510.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹109,188.01 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹5268.55 and a low of ₹3690.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2074.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.