Britannia Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

Britannia stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 4604.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4602.5 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4615 and closed at ₹4604.05. The stock reached a high of ₹4633 and a low of ₹4575. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹110,859.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 13,879.
10 Aug 2023, 08:18:11 AM IST
