Britannia Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 4537.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4526 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 4535 and closed at 4537.55. The stock had a high of 4535 and a low of 4498.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is 109,016.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The BSE volume for Britannia was 5465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4537.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5465. The closing price of the shares was 4537.55.

