Britannia Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at ₹4535 and closed at ₹4537.55. The stock had a high of ₹4535 and a low of ₹4498.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹109,016.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low is ₹3690.9. The BSE volume for Britannia was 5465 shares.
10 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4537.55 on last trading day
