Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4595 and closed at ₹4602.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4613.5, while the lowest price was ₹4531.45. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹109,433.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on that day was 22,648. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4512.4, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹4539.35 The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4512.4. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.95, which means the stock has decreased by ₹26.95. Overall, this suggests that the stock price for Britannia has decreased slightly. Click here for Britannia Profit Loss

Britannia Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.39% 3 Months -7.69% 6 Months -2.09% YTD 5.41% 1 Year 24.47%

Britannia August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 4566.65 Britannia is a stock trading at a spot price of 4540. The bid and offer prices are currently 0.0, with no bid or offer quantities available. The stock has an open interest of 2465400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4543.3, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹4602.5 As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is ₹4543.3. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -59.2, implying that the stock has decreased by ₹59.2.

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4602.5 yesterday On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,648. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,602.5.