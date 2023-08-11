comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Slumps in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 4539.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4512.4 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4595 and closed at 4602.5. The highest price reached during the day was 4613.5, while the lowest price was 4531.45. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 109,433.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on that day was 22,648.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:43:28 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4512.4, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹4539.35

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4512.4. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.95, which means the stock has decreased by 26.95. Overall, this suggests that the stock price for Britannia has decreased slightly.

Click here for Britannia Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:39:35 AM IST

Britannia Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.39%
3 Months-7.69%
6 Months-2.09%
YTD5.41%
1 Year24.47%
11 Aug 2023, 09:34:10 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:29:13 AM IST

Britannia August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 4566.65

Britannia is a stock trading at a spot price of 4540. The bid and offer prices are currently 0.0, with no bid or offer quantities available. The stock has an open interest of 2465400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:05:29 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4543.3, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹4602.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4543.3. There has been a percent change of -1.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -59.2, implying that the stock has decreased by 59.2.

11 Aug 2023, 08:03:05 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4602.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 22,648. The closing price for the shares was 4,602.5.

