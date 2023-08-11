Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stock Slumps in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4595 and closed at ₹4602.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4613.5, while the lowest price was ₹4531.45. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹109,433.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on that day was 22,648.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.