Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 5092.7, up 1.23% from yesterday's 5030.7
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at ₹5092.7, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Britannia stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 5030.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5092.7 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 5065.05 and closed at 5056.8. The stock reached a high of 5098.55 and a low of 4992.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia stands at 121,637.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The stock saw a trading volume of 15,533 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:19:37 PM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia closed today at ₹5092.7, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

Britannia stock closed at 5092.7 today, representing a net change of 62 and a percent change of 1.23 compared to yesterday's closing price of 5030.7.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15:06 PM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5082.45, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current stock price of Britannia is 5082.45, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 51.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.03% or 51.75 compared to the previous trading day.

11 Jul 2023, 03:07:01 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5085.95, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

As of the current data, Britannia stock is priced at 5085.95. There has been a 1.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 55.25.

11 Jul 2023, 02:45:09 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5078.8, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current price of Britannia stock is 5078.8. There has been a 0.96 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 48.1.

Click here for Britannia Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:35:48 PM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5080, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data of Britannia stock shows that its price is at 5080 with a 0.98 percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 49.3 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:20:38 PM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5086.65, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current stock price of Britannia is 5086.65 with a net change of 55.95, representing a percent change of 1.11.

11 Jul 2023, 02:06:41 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5087.1, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5087.1. There has been a 1.12 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 56.4.

11 Jul 2023, 01:52:57 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5088.5, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data shows that Britannia stock is priced at 5088.5. There has been a 1.15% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 57.8.

Click here for Britannia Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:33:05 PM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5093.5, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5093.5 with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 62.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.25% or 62.8 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

11 Jul 2023, 01:22:18 PM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5100, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5100, which represents a percent change of 1.38. This means that the stock has increased by 1.38% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock is 69.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 69.3.

11 Jul 2023, 01:06:09 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5113.2, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data of Britannia stock shows that it is priced at 5113.2. There has been a 1.64% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 82.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 12:49:21 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5110, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5110, with a percent change of 1.58 and a net change of 79.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.58% and has seen a net increase of 79.3.

Click here for Britannia AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:38:08 PM IST

Britannia Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:35:18 PM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5111.25, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current stock price of Britannia is 5111.25 with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 80.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.6% and the net change in price is 80.55.

11 Jul 2023, 12:15:09 PM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5126, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data shows that Britannia stock is currently priced at 5126. There has been a 1.89% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 95.3.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05:43 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5127.1, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current price of Britannia stock is 5127.1. It has experienced a 1.92% increase, resulting in a net change of 96.4.

11 Jul 2023, 11:51:53 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5125, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current stock price of Britannia is 5125. It has experienced a 1.87% increase, with a net change of 94.3.

Click here for Britannia News

11 Jul 2023, 11:36:16 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5127.7, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5127.7. There has been a percent change of 1.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 97, which means that the stock price has increased by 97 units. Overall, the data suggests that Britannia stock has shown a positive performance in the recent period.

11 Jul 2023, 11:17:48 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5125.8, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

As per the current data, Britannia stock is trading at a price of 5125.8. The stock has seen a positive percent change of 1.89, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock is 95.1, which means it has gained 95.1 points. Overall, the stock's performance seems to be positive, with an increase in both value and points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:06:22 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5123.4, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5123.4, which represents a 1.84% increase. This increase is reflected in the net change of 92.7. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 10:47:15 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5132, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data of Britannia stock shows that it has a price of 5132. There has been a percent change of 2.01, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 101.3, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, Britannia stock has shown positive growth in the market.

Click here for Britannia Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:34:35 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5126.25, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5126.25 with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 95.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change in value, increasing by 1.9 percent or 95.55. This could suggest that there is positive market sentiment towards Britannia and that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment in time and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.

11 Jul 2023, 10:19:21 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5115.5, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 5115.5, with a percent change of 1.69 and a net change of 84.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.69% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 84.8 points. This indicates positive momentum in the stock as it continues to rise.

11 Jul 2023, 10:00:54 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5132, up 2.01% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The stock price of Britannia is currently trading at 5132, with a percent change of 2.01. This means that the stock has increased by 2.01% from its previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 101.3, indicating that the stock has increased by 101.3.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50:44 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5129.75, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current stock price of Britannia is 5129.75, with a percent change of 1.97 and a net change of 99.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.97% or 99.05. This is positive news for investors, indicating that the stock is performing well. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.

Click here for Britannia Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:36:47 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:32:13 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5121.25, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5121.25 with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 90.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.8% from the previous trading session and has seen a net increase of 90.55.

11 Jul 2023, 09:19:13 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5070, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current stock price of Britannia is 5070 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 39.3. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:02:10 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5049.95, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹5056.8

The current price of Britannia stock is 5049.95, with a net change of -6.85 and a percent change of -0.14. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.85 points, representing a 0.14% decrease.

11 Jul 2023, 08:07:33 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5056.8 yesterday

On the last day, Britannia had a BSE volume of 15,533 shares with a closing price of 5,056.8.

