Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 4530.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4544.55 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4532.6 and closed at 4523.95. The highest price reached during the day was 4540, while the lowest price was 4504.2. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently 109,035.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3690.9. A total of 4917 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4544.55, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹4530.2

The current stock price of Britannia is 4544.55, with a percent change of 0.32. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 14.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4523.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a volume of 4917 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4523.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.