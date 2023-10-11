Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4532.6 and closed at ₹4523.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4540, while the lowest price was ₹4504.2. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently ₹109,035.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3690.9. A total of 4917 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.