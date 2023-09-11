Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 4529.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4540.45 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last trading day, Britannia opened at 4540.75 and closed at 4529.6. The stock reached a high of 4548.45 and a low of 4515. The market capitalization of the company is 109,365.05 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 5268.55 and 3555 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 2689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4529.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia's BSE volume was 2689 shares, and the closing price was 4529.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.