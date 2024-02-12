Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 4970.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4965.2 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia Stock Price Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4899.8 and closed at 4871.1. The stock reached a high of 4976.2 and a low of 4862.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is 119,711.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5386.25 and the 52-week low is 4154. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on that day was 8134.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4965.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹4970.35

The current data of Britannia stock shows that its price is 4965.2, with a percent change of -0.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -5.15, indicating a decrease of 5.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Britannia has seen a slight decline in the recent trading period.

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.44%
3 Months-3.74%
6 Months10.23%
YTD-6.87%
1 Year7.21%
12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4970, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹4871.1

The current stock price of Britannia is 4970, which represents a 2.03% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 98.9.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4871.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Britannia on the BSE was 8,134. The closing price for the shares was 4,871.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!