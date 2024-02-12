Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4899.8 and closed at ₹4871.1. The stock reached a high of ₹4976.2 and a low of ₹4862.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹119,711.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5386.25 and the 52-week low is ₹4154. The BSE volume for Britannia shares on that day was 8134.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that its price is ₹4965.2, with a percent change of -0.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous trading period. The net change is -5.15, indicating a decrease of ₹5.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Britannia has seen a slight decline in the recent trading period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.44%
|3 Months
|-3.74%
|6 Months
|10.23%
|YTD
|-6.87%
|1 Year
|7.21%
The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4970, which represents a 2.03% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 98.9.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Britannia on the BSE was 8,134. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,871.1.
