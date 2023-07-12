Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 5058.85, down -0.43% from yesterday's 5080.75

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 5080.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5058.85 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 5064.95 and closed at 5030.7. The stock reached a high of 5155.6 and a low of 5058.95. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 122,667.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The stock had a trading volume of 6210 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia closed today at ₹5058.85, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

Today, the closing price of Britannia stock was 5058.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.43%. The net change for the day was -21.9, indicating a slight decline compared to yesterday's closing price of 5080.75.

12 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5073.1, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The stock price of Britannia has decreased by 0.15% or 7.65. As of the current data, the stock price stands at 5073.1.

12 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5078.5, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

As of the current data, Britannia stock is priced at 5078.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -2.25.

12 Jul 2023, 02:46 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5077.4, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5077.4. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decrease of 3.35.

12 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5077.05, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5077.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by -0.07%. The net change in the stock price is -3.7, indicating a small decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5076.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5076.7. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decrease of 4.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5076.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5076.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change is -4.7, indicating a decrease of 4.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5065.45, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5065.45. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -15.3, suggesting a decrease of 15.3 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5062.15, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5062.15. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 18.6.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5060.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5060.75. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20, suggesting a decrease of 20 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5065.85, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data of Britannia stock shows that its price is 5065.85. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -14.9, suggesting a decrease of 14.9 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5058.3, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 5058.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -22.45, which means the stock has decreased by 22.45.

12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Britannia Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5054.2, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5054.2. The percent change is -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.55, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5045, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5045, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -35.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% or 35.75.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5051.25, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5051.25. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -29.5, which means the stock has decreased by 29.5.

12 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5070.25, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data of Britannia stock shows that its price is 5070.25. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -10.5, which means the stock has decreased by 10.5.

12 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5071.4, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5071.4. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -9.35, suggesting a decrease of 9.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5089.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5089.05, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 8.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value of 0.16% or 8.3 points. Overall, this suggests that Britannia stock is performing relatively well in the market.

12 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5087, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current price of Britannia stock is 5087 with a net change of 6.25 and a percent change of 0.12.

12 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5056, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

Based on the current data of Britannia stock, the stock price is 5056. The percent change is -0.49%, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -24.75, which means the stock price has decreased by 24.75.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5065.05, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5065.05. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -15.7, indicating a decrease of 15.7 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5073.45, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data for Britannia stock shows that its price is 5073.45. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.3.

12 Jul 2023, 09:55 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5056.15, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5056.15. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -24.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 24.6.

12 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5072.95, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

As of the current data, the price of Britannia stock is 5072.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.15 percent, resulting in a net change of -7.8.

12 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5098.6, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current stock price of Britannia is 5098.6, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 17.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5092.7, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹5030.7

The current price of Britannia stock is 5092.7. There has been a 1.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 08:15 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5030.7 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Britannia BSE shares was 6210. The closing price of the shares was 5030.7.

