Britannia Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 4530.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4559 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4544.55 and closed at 4530.2. The highest price recorded during the day was 4567.35, while the lowest price was 4523.05. The market capitalization of Britannia stands at 109,811.86 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of 5268.55 and a 52-week low of 3690.9. The BSE volume for the day was 7747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4530.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, there were 7747 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 4530.2.

