Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Bounces Back: Positive Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4545 and closed at ₹4540.45. The highest price during the day was ₹4575, while the lowest price was ₹4540.45. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹109,968.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia's shares on that day was 14943.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.