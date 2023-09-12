Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Bounces Back: Positive Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4545 and closed at ₹4540.45. The highest price during the day was ₹4575, while the lowest price was ₹4540.45. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹109,968.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia's shares on that day was 14943.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4571 with a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 5.5, suggesting that the stock has risen by 5.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Britannia stock.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 14,943 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹4,540.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!