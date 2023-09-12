Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Bounces Back: Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 4565.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4571 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4545 and closed at 4540.45. The highest price during the day was 4575, while the lowest price was 4540.45. The market capitalization of Britannia is 109,968.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia's shares on that day was 14943.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4571, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹4565.5

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4571 with a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change for the stock is 5.5, suggesting that the stock has risen by 5.5 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Britannia stock.

12 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4540.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 14,943 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,540.45.

