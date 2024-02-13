Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars in Trading, Investors Rejoice

3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Britannia stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 4969.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4985.4 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia Stock Price Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4970 and closed at 4970.35. The highest price reached during the day was 4996.2, while the lowest price was 4942. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 119,388.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5386.25, and the 52-week low is 4154. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2150.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:05 AM IST Britannia February futures opened at 4950.0 as against previous close of 4985.0

Britannia's spot price currently stands at 4982. The bid price is slightly higher at 4996.85, while the offer price is 4999.8. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 200. The stock's open interest is recorded at 2497400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4985.4, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹4969.25

The current stock price of Britannia is 4985.4, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 16.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

13 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.01%
3 Months-3.31%
6 Months10.46%
YTD-6.9%
1 Year7.52%
13 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4956.6, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹4970.35

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4956.6 with a percent change of -0.28. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -13.75, indicating a decrease of 13.75 compared to the previous trading day.

13 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4970.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2150 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 4970.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!