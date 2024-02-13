Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars in Trading, Investors Rejoice

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4970 and closed at ₹4970.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4996.2, while the lowest price was ₹4942. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹119,388.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5386.25, and the 52-week low is ₹4154. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2150.
Britannia's spot price currently stands at 4982. The bid price is slightly higher at 4996.85, while the offer price is 4999.8. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 200. The stock's open interest is recorded at 2497400.
The current stock price of Britannia is ₹4985.4, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 16.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.01%
|3 Months
|-3.31%
|6 Months
|10.46%
|YTD
|-6.9%
|1 Year
|7.52%
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4956.6 with a percent change of -0.28. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -13.75, indicating a decrease of ₹13.75 compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day of trading for Britannia on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2150 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹4970.35.
