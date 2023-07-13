Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 5087.65, up 0.31% from yesterday's 5071.8

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 5071.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5087.65 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 5060.05 and the close price was 5080.75. The stock reached a high of 5111.9 and a low of 5045. The market capitalization of the company is 121,851.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the stock was 1922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia closed today at ₹5087.65, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

Britannia's stock closed at 5087.65 today, with a percent change of 0.31. This represents a net change of 15.85 from the previous closing price of 5071.8.

13 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5090, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5090, reflecting a 0.36 percent change. This change amounts to a net increase of 18.2.

13 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5077, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5077. There has been a 0.1 percent change, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 5.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5083.65, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5083.65 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 11.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly, resulting in a positive percent change and net change.

13 Jul 2023, 02:33 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5085.8, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current price of Britannia stock is 5085.8 with a net change of 14 and a percent change of 0.28.

13 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5080, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data shows that Britannia stock is priced at 5080. There has been a percentage change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5100, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5100, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 28.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.56% and has gained 28.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5115.75, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

Based on the current data, the price of Britannia stock is 5115.75 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 43.95.

13 Jul 2023, 01:37 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5114, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

Britannia stock is currently priced at 5114, with a 0.83% increase in value. This represents a net change of 42.2.

13 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5110.45, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current price of Britannia stock is 5110.45, with a percent change of 0.76% and a net change of 38.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5115, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current stock price of Britannia is 5115. There has been a percent change of 0.85, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 43.2, which means the stock price has increased by 43.2.

13 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5111.35, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data shows that Britannia stock has a price of 5111.35. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 39.55, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Britannia stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

13 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5117.1, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

As of the current data, Britannia stock is priced at 5117.1. It has experienced a percent change of 0.89, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 45.3, suggesting a positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5120.95, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5120.95, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 49.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.97% or 49.15. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5123, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5123. There has been a 1.01 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 51.2.

13 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5123, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current stock price of Britannia is 5123, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 51.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.01% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 51.2.

13 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5111.35, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5111.35 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 39.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, resulting in a positive percent change. The net change of 39.55 suggests that the stock has gained value. Overall, this data suggests that Britannia stock is performing well in the market.

13 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5130.0, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5130.0. There has been a percent change of 1.15, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 58.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5137, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current price of Britannia stock is 5137. It has experienced a percent change of 1.29, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 65.2, which means the stock has gained 65.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5137, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5137, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 65.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.29% and the net change in price is 65.2.

13 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5137, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

As of the most recent data, the stock price of Britannia is 5137, with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 65.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.29% and has gained 65.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5130, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Britannia is 5130 with a percent change of 1.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.15% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 58.2, which means that the stock price has risen by 58.2.

13 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5134, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current stock price of Britannia is 5134, which represents a 1.23% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 62.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5129, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5129, which represents a 1.13% increase. This translates to a net change of 57.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5097.5, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹5071.8

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5097.5 with a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 25.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 25.7 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5058.85, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹5080.75

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5058.85, which represents a decrease of 0.43%. The net change is -21.9, indicating a decline in the stock. Overall, this suggests that the stock value of Britannia has decreased in the current trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5080.75 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 1922 shares, and the closing price was 5080.75.

