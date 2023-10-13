Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4599.85 and closed at ₹4554. The highest price reached during the day was ₹4599.85, while the lowest was ₹4532.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹109,956.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3690.9. A total of 5069 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Britannia stock is currently priced at ₹4565, with a net change of 11 and a percent change of 0.24. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value by 0.24% or ₹11. It is important to note that this data is based on the current snapshot and may change throughout the day.
