Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Soar as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 4554 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4565 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4599.85 and closed at 4554. The highest price reached during the day was 4599.85, while the lowest was 4532.9. The company's market capitalization is 109,956.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3690.9. A total of 5069 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4565, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹4554

Britannia stock is currently priced at 4565, with a net change of 11 and a percent change of 0.24. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value by 0.24% or 11. It is important to note that this data is based on the current snapshot and may change throughout the day.

13 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4554 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Britannia had a total volume of 5069 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 4554.

