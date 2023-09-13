Britannia Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was ₹4571, close price was ₹4565.5, high was ₹4571.4, and low was ₹4506.9. The market capitalization of the company was ₹110,102.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5268.55 and the 52-week low was ₹3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 4503.
13 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST
