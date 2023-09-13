Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 4565.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4571.05 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's open price was 4571, close price was 4565.5, high was 4571.4, and low was 4506.9. The market capitalization of the company was 110,102.1 crore. The 52-week high was 5268.55 and the 52-week low was 3555. The BSE volume for Britannia shares was 4503.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4565.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 4503 shares, and the stock closed at a price of 4565.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.