Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4491.05 and closed at ₹4511.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4514.35 and a low of ₹4482.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹108,029.43 crores. The 52-week high for Britannia's stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the stock was 1362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.