Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4491.05 and closed at ₹4511.3. The stock reached a high of ₹4514.35 and a low of ₹4482.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹108,029.43 crores. The 52-week high for Britannia's stock is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE volume for the stock was 1362 shares.
Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4467, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹4511.3
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4467, representing a percent change of -0.98. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.3, indicating a decline in the stock price by this amount.
Britannia Live Updates
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES
Britannia Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.01%
|3 Months
|-7.23%
|6 Months
|-2.43%
|YTD
|4.71%
|1 Year
|23.9%
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4511.3 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 1363 shares, and the closing price was ₹4511.3.
