Mon Aug 14 2023 09:36:56
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 4511.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4467 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4491.05 and closed at 4511.3. The stock reached a high of 4514.35 and a low of 4482.55. The company's market capitalization is currently at 108,029.43 crores. The 52-week high for Britannia's stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the stock was 1362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42:29 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4467, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹4511.3

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4467, representing a percent change of -0.98. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -44.3, indicating a decline in the stock price by this amount.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:31:23 AM IST

Britannia Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.01%
3 Months-7.23%
6 Months-2.43%
YTD4.71%
1 Year23.9%
14 Aug 2023, 09:24:21 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4511.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 1363 shares, and the closing price was 4511.3.

