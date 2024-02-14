Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trade for the UK Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 4980.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5008.1 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia Stock Price Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4996.25 and closed at 4969.25. The highest price it reached during the day was 5050.05, while the lowest was 4956.6. The company's market capitalization is currently at 119,886.17 crore. The 52-week high for Britannia's stock is 5386.25, and the 52-week low is 4154. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 12,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4962.35 and a high price of 5008.1.

14 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Britannia February futures opened at 4990.0 as against previous close of 4999.6

Britannia's spot price is currently at 5000.1, with a bid price of 5022.05 and an offer price of 5025.4. The offer quantity is 200, and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock's open interest stands at 2,476,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Britannia Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5008.1, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹4980.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5008.1. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 27.65.

14 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months-3.74%
6 Months10.71%
YTD-6.68%
1 Year8.58%
14 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4977.25, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹4969.25

The current price of Britannia stock is 4977.25. There has been a 0.16% change in the stock price, with a net change of 8. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.

14 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4969.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 12,535 shares, and the closing price was 4,969.25.

