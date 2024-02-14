Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trade for the UK Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4996.25 and closed at ₹4969.25. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹5050.05, while the lowest was ₹4956.6. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹119,886.17 crore. The 52-week high for Britannia's stock is ₹5386.25, and the 52-week low is ₹4154. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 12,535 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.