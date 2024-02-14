Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trade for the UK Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4996.25 and closed at ₹4969.25. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹5050.05, while the lowest was ₹4956.6. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹119,886.17 crore. The 52-week high for Britannia's stock is ₹5386.25, and the 52-week low is ₹4154. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 12,535 shares.
Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of ₹4962.35 and a high price of ₹5008.1.
Britannia's spot price is currently at 5000.1, with a bid price of 5022.05 and an offer price of 5025.4. The offer quantity is 200, and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock's open interest stands at 2,476,600.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is ₹5008.1. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 27.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.51%
|3 Months
|-3.74%
|6 Months
|10.71%
|YTD
|-6.68%
|1 Year
|8.58%
The current price of Britannia stock is ₹4977.25. There has been a 0.16% change in the stock price, with a net change of 8. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 12,535 shares, and the closing price was ₹4,969.25.
