Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 4566.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4608.55 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 4578.95, the close price was 4566.95, the high was 4630, and the low was 4551. The market capitalization of the company is 111,005.36 crore. The 52-week high for Britannia is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4608.55, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹4566.95

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4608.55. There has been a 0.91 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 41.6.

14 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4566.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Britannia shares on the BSE was 9,457 shares. The closing price for the shares was 4,566.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.