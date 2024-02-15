Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 4980.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5015.95 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia Stock Price Today

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 4973.5 and closed at 4980.45. The stock reached a high of 5021.1 and a low of 4950.95. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 120,818.33 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5386.25, while the 52-week low is 4154. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2573.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5015.95, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹4980.45

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5015.95. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 35.5, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4980.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia BSE had a volume of 2573 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 4980.45.

