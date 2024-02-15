Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Surges in Positive Trading Session

Britannia Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at ₹4973.5 and closed at ₹4980.45. The stock reached a high of ₹5021.1 and a low of ₹4950.95. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹120,818.33 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5386.25, while the 52-week low is ₹4154. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 2573.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹5015.95. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 35.5, which means the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in price.
On the last day, Britannia BSE had a volume of 2573 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹4980.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!