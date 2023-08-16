comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 4511.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4500 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia stock opened at 4491.05 and closed at 4511.3. The highest price recorded during the day was 4520, while the lowest price was 4453.95. The market capitalization of Britannia is 108,390.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, and the 52-week low is 3555. A total of 13211 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:03:17 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4500, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹4511.3

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4500 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -11.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a net change of -11.3 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change over time.

16 Aug 2023, 08:00:06 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4511.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia had a trading volume of 13,211 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 4,511.3.

