Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia stock opened at ₹4491.05 and closed at ₹4511.3. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹4520, while the lowest price was ₹4453.95. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹108,390.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. A total of 13211 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.