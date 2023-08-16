Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Britannia stock opened at ₹4491.05 and closed at ₹4511.3. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹4520, while the lowest price was ₹4453.95. The market capitalization of Britannia is ₹108,390.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low is ₹3555. A total of 13211 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is ₹4500 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -11.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, with a net change of -11.3 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change over time.
On the last day, Britannia had a trading volume of 13,211 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹4,511.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!