Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, Britannia's open price was ₹4711.05, the close price was ₹4696.2, the high was ₹4722.55, and the low was ₹4669.5. The market cap was ₹113154.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹5268.55, and the 52-week low was ₹4064. The BSE volume was 6407 shares.
16 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Britannia share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|4.5%
|6 Months
|1.7%
|YTD
|9.36%
|1 Year
|13.81%
16 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST
Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4691.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹4711.8
As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is ₹4691.7. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.43% with a net change of -20.1.
16 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4696.2 on last trading day
