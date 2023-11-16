Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia's Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 4711.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4691.7 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day, Britannia's open price was 4711.05, the close price was 4696.2, the high was 4722.55, and the low was 4669.5. The market cap was 113154.34 crore. The 52-week high was 5268.55, and the 52-week low was 4064. The BSE volume was 6407 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Britannia share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months4.5%
6 Months1.7%
YTD9.36%
1 Year13.81%
16 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4691.7, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹4711.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4691.7. There has been a decrease in the price by 0.43% with a net change of -20.1.

16 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4696.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 6,407 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,696.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.