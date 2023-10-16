Hello User
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 4583.6, up 0.08% from yesterday's 4580.05

16 Oct 2023
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 4580.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4583.6 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Britannia's stock opened at 4565 and closed at 4559.35. The stock reached a high of 4585.6 and a low of 4517.4 during the day. The company's market cap is 110318.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The stock had a trading volume of 40557 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia closed today at ₹4583.6, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

Today, the closing price of Britannia stock was 4583.6, representing a 0.08 percent increase from the previous day. The net change in price was 3.55. Yesterday's closing price was 4580.05.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Britannia Industries stock is 4550.05 and the high price is 4590.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4579.1 as against previous close of 4575.0

Britannia is currently trading at a spot price of 4589.4. The bid price is 4586.05, and the offer price is 4588.55. The offer quantity is 400, and the bid quantity is 200. The stock has an open interest of 2040000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Britannia Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Britannia Industries Ltd stock is 3690.00000, while the 52-week high price is 5270.35000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4590, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4590. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 52.55 (-0.19%) & 110.05 (+3.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.05 (-22.67%) & 7.7 (-34.47%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4550.05, while the high price was 4587.2.

16 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4582.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

The current stock price of Britannia is 4582.25 with a percent change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.05% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.2, indicating a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4579.1 as against previous close of 4575.0

Britannia is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 4579.4. The bid price is 4576.7 and the offer price is 4579.2. The stock has a bid quantity of 200 and an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for this stock is 2029000. Britannia is a well-established company with active trading in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4573.5, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4573.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.55.

16 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Britannia Industries stock was 4550.05, while the high price reached 4585.

16 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 16 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 106.15 (-0.61%) & 50.3 (-4.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 16 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.9 (-19.94%) & 7.65 (-34.89%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4579.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4579.55. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.5, suggesting a decrease of 0.5 points.

16 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4579.1 as against previous close of 4575.0

Britannia, a leading food company, currently has a spot price of 4576.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 4575.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4578.2. The bid and offer quantities are both 200. The stock has an open interest of 2014400. Britannia is a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on the food industry.

16 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4575.15, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 4575.15. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.9 points. Overall, Britannia's stock has experienced a small decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4550.05 and the high price was 4581.50.

16 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 16 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 47.35 (-10.07%) & 105.0 (-1.69%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 16 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.35 (-2.41%) & 9.7 (-17.45%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4567.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4567.05. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 13. Overall, the stock price of Britannia has slightly decreased.

16 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4579.1 as against previous close of 4575.0

Britannia is currently trading at a spot price of 4567.2. The bid price is 4566.5, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 4569.0, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 200, and the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for Britannia is 1995800.

16 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4550.05 and a high price of 4581.5 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4564.55, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

Based on the current data, the Britannia stock price is 4564.55. The percent change is -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -15.5, suggesting a decrease of 15.5 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 48.2 (-8.45%) & 20.05 (-15.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.35 (-12.06%) & 9.5 (-19.15%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4569.8, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

The current price of Britannia stock is 4569.8, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -10.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and has decreased by 10.25.

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Britannia Industries stock was 4550.05, while the high price was 4581.5.

16 Oct 2023, 10:08 AM IST Britannia October futures opened at 4579.1 as against previous close of 4575.0

Britannia stock is currently trading at a spot price of 4577.85. The bid price is 4575.6, and the offer price is 4579.65. The offer quantity is 200, while the bid quantity is 600. The stock has an open interest of 1992400.

16 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4575.15, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 4575.15. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, suggesting a decrease of 4.9 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4550.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

Britannia stock is currently priced at 4550.05 with a percent change of -0.66. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.66% from its previous value. The net change in the stock's price is -30, meaning it has decreased by 30.

16 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4559.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Britannia was 40,557 shares. The closing price for the stock was 4,559.35.

