Britannia Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Britannia stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 4500 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4498.7 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at ₹4480.1 and closed at ₹4500. The stock reached a high of ₹4512.95 and a low of ₹4422 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at ₹108,359.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹5268.55, while the 52-week low is ₹3555. The BSE recorded a volume of 15,433 shares for Britannia on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:16:18 AM IST
Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4500 on last trading day
On the last day, Britannia had a BSE volume of 15,433 shares and the closing price was ₹4,500.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!