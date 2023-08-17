Hello User
Britannia Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 4500 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4498.7 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4480.1 and closed at 4500. The stock reached a high of 4512.95 and a low of 4422 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently at 108,359.42 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE recorded a volume of 15,433 shares for Britannia on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4500 on last trading day

On the last day, Britannia had a BSE volume of 15,433 shares and the closing price was 4,500.

