Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia Soars: Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 5146 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5148.3 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 5100 and closed at 5091.9. The stock reached a high of 5150 and a low of 5088.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Britannia is 123,328.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55, while the 52-week low is 3555. The BSE volume for the stock was 4697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:04:06 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5148.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current price of Britannia stock is 5148.3 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% and by 2.3 in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:51:34 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5153.8, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current stock price of Britannia is 5153.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.8, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 12:34:05 PM IST

17 Jul 2023, 12:33:39 PM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5153.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current stock price of Britannia is 5153.1 with a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 7.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:17:33 PM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5161, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current price of Britannia stock is 5161. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:06:17 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5158.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current stock price of Britannia is 5158.8, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 12.8. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.25%, resulting in a net change of 12.8. Overall, the stock price of Britannia is relatively stable.

17 Jul 2023, 11:48:36 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5168.75, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5168.75. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 22.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:31:08 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5160, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current stock price of Britannia is 5160, which represents a 0.27% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 14 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:22:26 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5160.1, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current stock price of Britannia is 5160.1, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 14.1.

17 Jul 2023, 11:01:37 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5165.2, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the price is 5165.2. There has been a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 19.2.

17 Jul 2023, 10:50:53 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5170.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current stock price of Britannia is 5170.3, representing a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 24.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.47%, resulting in a net gain of 24.3.

17 Jul 2023, 10:32:46 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5173.45, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current price of Britannia stock is 5173.45 with a net change of 27.45, representing a percent change of 0.53. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.53% from its previous closing price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:23:08 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5167.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5167.35. There has been a 0.41% percent change, resulting in a net change of 21.35.

17 Jul 2023, 10:07:09 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5192.25, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the price is 5192.25, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 46.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a net gain of 46.25.

17 Jul 2023, 09:48:01 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹5155.9, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹5146

As of the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 5155.9, which represents a 0.19% increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.9 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

17 Jul 2023, 09:32:38 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹5165, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 5165, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 19. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 19 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:20:25 AM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹5167.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹5146

The current stock price of Britannia is 5167.35. It has experienced a 0.41% increase in value, with a net change of 21.35.

17 Jul 2023, 09:02:46 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹5120.15, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹5091.9

The current price of Britannia stock is 5120.15, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 28.25. This means that the stock has increased by 0.55% from its previous closing price and has seen a net increase of 28.25.

17 Jul 2023, 08:21:00 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹5091.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Britannia on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4697. The closing price for the day was 5091.9.

