Britannia Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Britannia stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 4711.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4696.65 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Britannia opened at 4686.05 and closed at 4711.8. The stock reached a high of 4727.9 and a low of 4678.05. The market cap stands at 113142.3 cr, with a 52-week high of 5268.55 and a 52-week low of 4064. The BSE volume for the day was 9160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

