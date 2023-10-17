comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's 4583.6
Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

24 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Britannia stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 4583.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4602.75 per share. Investors should monitor Britannia stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BritanniaPremium
Britannia

On the last day of trading, Britannia's stock opened at 4550.05 and closed at 4580.05. The highest price reached during the day was 4590 and the lowest was 4550.05. The market capitalization of Britannia is currently 110,404.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5268.55 and the 52-week low is 3690.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Britannia was 6480.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:39:04 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia closed today at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

Britannia stock closed today at a price of 4602.75, which represents a 0.42% increase from the previous day's closing price of 4583.6. The net change in price is an increase of 19.15.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21:39 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23317.75209.050.923599.017888.0224819.77
Britannia Industries4602.7519.150.425268.553690.9110865.66
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1324.56.20.471462.0851.747936.11
Adani Wilmar342.20.650.19730.0327.044475.0
17 Oct 2023, 05:32:08 PM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was 4563.25, while the high price reached 4610.65.

17 Oct 2023, 03:40:51 PM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4575.05 as against previous close of 4584.65

The spot price of Britannia stock is currently at 4603.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 4598.45, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. The offer price is 4601.3, with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The open interest for Britannia stock is 1,970,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:15:53 PM IST

Britannia Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Britannia Industries Ltd stock is 3,690.00, while the 52-week high price is 5,270.35.

17 Oct 2023, 03:00:10 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4592.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4592.1. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.19. The net change in the stock price is 8.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Britannia Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:49:17 PM IST

Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 46.0 (-11.54%) & 16.7 (-18.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.05 (-25.41%) & 92.65 (-2.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:34:59 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23207.4598.750.4323599.017888.0223756.3
Britannia Industries4589.55.90.135268.553690.9110546.51
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1321.553.250.251462.0851.747829.35
Adani Wilmar342.00.450.13730.0327.044449.01
17 Oct 2023, 02:32:04 PM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4585.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4585.05 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the stock has gained 1.45 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:23:05 PM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock's low price was 4563.25 and the high price was 4608.9.

17 Oct 2023, 02:12:44 PM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4575.05 as against previous close of 4584.65

Britannia's spot price is currently at 4602.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 4602.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4602.5. There is an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 1,955,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:58:19 PM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4603.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4603.8, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 20.2. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value compared to the previous trading session.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40:52 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days4549.51
10 Days4538.31
20 Days4552.83
50 Days4559.00
100 Days4734.84
300 Days4567.97
17 Oct 2023, 01:25:11 PM IST

Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 56.6 (+8.85%) & 22.45 (+8.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.75 (-34.92%) & 80.95 (-14.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:18:07 PM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4563.25 and a high price of 4608.9 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:06:45 PM IST

Britannia share price NSE Live :Britannia trading at ₹4605.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current data of Britannia stock shows that its price is 4605.5, which represents a 0.48 percent change. The net change in the stock is 21.9.

17 Oct 2023, 01:02:30 PM IST

Britannia Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:59:46 PM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4575.05 as against previous close of 4584.65

Britannia stock is currently trading at a spot price of 4600. The bid price stands at 4601.2, while the offer price is 4603.55. There is an offer quantity of 400 shares and a bid quantity of 200 shares. The open interest for Britannia stock is at 1961800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:15 PM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4600, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4600 with a net change of 16.4, which represents a percent change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and the net increase is 16.4.

Click here for Britannia News

17 Oct 2023, 12:38:06 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Nestle India23202.794.00.4123599.017888.0223710.5
Britannia Industries4599.015.40.345268.553690.9110775.33
Tataconsumer801.150.550.07861.35685.074427.77
Patanjali Foods1337.919.61.491462.0851.748421.08
Adani Wilmar343.01.450.42730.0327.044578.98
17 Oct 2023, 12:19:25 PM IST

Britannia share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy11111112
Buy11101014
Hold1010108
Sell5541
Strong Sell0011
17 Oct 2023, 12:13:21 PM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4563.25 and a high price of 4599.

17 Oct 2023, 12:11:44 PM IST

Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 53.5 (+2.88%) & 20.55 (-0.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.5 (-27.69%) & 82.75 (-12.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:35:23 AM IST

Britannia October futures opened at 4575.05 as against previous close of 4584.65

Britannia's spot price is currently at 4598.1, with a bid price of 4602.6 and an offer price of 4604.95. The offer quantity stands at 200, while the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for Britannia is recorded at 1968400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:18:26 AM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low of 4563.25 and a high of 4596.

17 Oct 2023, 11:08:49 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4585.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current data of Britannia stock shows that the stock price is 4585.5, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 1.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is 1.9 points. Overall, this suggests that there has been a small positive movement in the stock price of Britannia.

17 Oct 2023, 10:42:53 AM IST

Top active options for Britannia

Top active call options for Britannia at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 54.8 (+5.38%) & 20.0 (-2.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Britannia at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 89.1 (-6.31%) & 18.7 (-22.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:30:49 AM IST

Britannia share price update :Britannia trading at ₹4593.9, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹4583.6

The current stock price of Britannia is 4593.9, which represents a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 10.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:18:00 AM IST

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Britannia Industries stock reached a low price of 4563.25 and a high price of 4591.95.

17 Oct 2023, 09:50:03 AM IST

Britannia Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:00:50 AM IST

Britannia share price Today :Britannia trading at ₹4583.6, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹4580.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Britannia is 4583.6. It has experienced a 0.08% percent change, resulting in a net change of 3.55.

17 Oct 2023, 08:08:43 AM IST

Britannia share price Live :Britannia closed at ₹4580.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Britannia shares was 6480 shares. The closing price for the shares was 4580.05.

