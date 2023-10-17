Britannia share price Today Live Updates : Britannia closed today at 4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's 4583.6

Britannia share price Today :Britannia closed today at ₹4602.75, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 Britannia stock closed today at a price of ₹4602.75, which represents a 0.42% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹4583.6. The net change in price is an increase of ₹19.15.

Britannia share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Nestle India 23317.75 209.05 0.9 23599.0 17888.0 224819.77 Britannia Industries 4602.75 19.15 0.42 5268.55 3690.9 110865.66 Tataconsumer 801.15 0.55 0.07 861.35 685.0 74427.77 Patanjali Foods 1324.5 6.2 0.47 1462.0 851.7 47936.11 Adani Wilmar 342.2 0.65 0.19 730.0 327.0 44475.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britannia Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Britannia Industries stock today was ₹4563.25, while the high price reached ₹4610.65.

Britannia October futures opened at 4575.05 as against previous close of 4584.65 The spot price of Britannia stock is currently at 4603.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 4598.45, with a bid quantity of 400 shares. The offer price is 4601.3, with an offer quantity of 400 shares. The open interest for Britannia stock is 1,970,800.

Britannia Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Britannia Industries Ltd stock is ₹3,690.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹5,270.35.

Britannia share price Live :Britannia trading at ₹4592.1, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹4583.6 The current data for Britannia stock shows that the stock price is ₹4592.1. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.19. The net change in the stock price is 8.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock. Click here for Britannia Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹46.0 (-11.54%) & ₹16.7 (-18.93%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 17 Oct 14:49 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.05 (-25.41%) & ₹92.65 (-2.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia October futures opened at 4575.05 as against previous close of 4584.65 Britannia's spot price is currently at 4602.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 4602.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4602.5. There is an offer quantity of 200 and a bid quantity of 200. The open interest stands at 1,955,000.

Britannia share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 4549.51 10 Days 4538.31 20 Days 4552.83 50 Days 4559.00 100 Days 4734.84 300 Days 4567.97

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹56.6 (+8.85%) & ₹22.45 (+8.98%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 17 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.75 (-34.92%) & ₹80.95 (-14.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia October futures opened at 4575.05 as against previous close of 4584.65 Britannia stock is currently trading at a spot price of 4600. The bid price stands at 4601.2, while the offer price is 4603.55. There is an offer quantity of 400 shares and a bid quantity of 200 shares. The open interest for Britannia stock is at 1961800.

Britannia share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 11 11 12 Buy 11 10 10 14 Hold 10 10 10 8 Sell 5 5 4 1 Strong Sell 0 0 1 1

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹53.5 (+2.88%) & ₹20.55 (-0.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.5 (-27.69%) & ₹82.75 (-12.99%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Britannia October futures opened at 4575.05 as against previous close of 4584.65 Britannia's spot price is currently at 4598.1, with a bid price of 4602.6 and an offer price of 4604.95. The offer quantity stands at 200, while the bid quantity is also 200. The open interest for Britannia is recorded at 1968400.

Top active options for Britannia Top active call options for Britannia at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹4600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹54.8 (+5.38%) & ₹20.0 (-2.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Britannia at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹4650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹89.1 (-6.31%) & ₹18.7 (-22.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

